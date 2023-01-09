Religious scholar Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi passes away

Religious scholar Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi has passed away in the United States where he was being treated for cancer.

He was the eldest son of respected scholar Maulana Ehtisham-ul-Haq Thanvi and brother of former senator Tanvir-ul-Haq Thanvi. He was born on December 25, 1942, in Thana Bhawan and came to Pakistan with his father when he was five years old.

In his childhood, he memorised Holy Quran and studied various religious disciplines at a madrasa founded by Attaullah Shah Bukhari in Multan and another madrasa founded by his father along with Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani and Maulana Zafar Ahmed Usmani in Tando Allahyar. He was also involved in political movements and was a part of the Movement for Restoration of Democracy during the Zia era. He also had to suffer imprisonment during the military regime.

As the news of his demise arrived, leaders of various political parties and other prominent personalities offered condolences to his family and praised him for his religious services. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said he had been saddened by knowing that Ehteram was no more. He said the late scholar led an exemplary life and his services for the cause of Islam would never be forgotten.

Dr Siddiqui said the entire MQM-P shared grief with the bereaved family. Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal also expressed grief over the religious scholar’s death, stating that his contributions in the field of religion would always be remembered. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a statement prayed for the departed soul. He said the late religious scholar’s services continue to inspire others.