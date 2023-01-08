Sindh govt to revive sports facilities in Karachi, says Wahab

The Sindh government has the utmost resolve to fully revive the sporting arenas and playgrounds in Karachi to provide healthy recreational facilities to the citizens that are otherwise few and far between in their lives.

This was stated by

the Sindh government’s spokesman and law adviser to the chief minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Friday as he launched an international standard boxing arena at the Kakri Sports Complex in Lyari.

Barrister Wahab said Lyari was known for its exceptionally talented athletes and more athletic facilities would be built to promote sports among the youths of the area.

He said that playgrounds and sporting facilities would be built all over the province.

He announced that very soon, a karate arena would also be built at the Kakri Sports Complex.

He said international cricket matches were also being held in the city and such events promoted the positive image of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, Barrister Wahab also inaugurated a park named after Bilquis Edhi in Kharadar.

He said the new family park in the Old City area had been named after the philanthropist Edhi in view of her exceptional services to humanity and downtrodden people.

The law adviser urged the citizens to fully own the parks in the city for ensuring their maintenance. He added that the open green spaces would protect people against the menacing problem of environmental pollution.