Pervaiz inaugurates teaching hospital in Gujranwala

LAHORE/Gujranwala:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday inaugurated the newly-constructed Teaching Hospital Gujranwala, inspected the various departments of the hospital, including CT Department, Operation Theatre, ICU and inquired after the health of the patients admitted in the hospital.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that the Punjab government was bringing revolutionary changes in the health sector. Health Card is a historic project, he said, adding it was his determination to make Gujranwala the best city in terms of education, health and sanitation. The chief minister said that the Punjab government was trying to solve the problems of the people of Gujranwala. The completion of Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital will provide the best medical facilities to the people of Gujranwala and adjoining areas. The chief minister also briefed that this 502 beds teaching hospital was completed at a cost of Rs7.740 billion. This hospital has 19 operation theatres and 40 ICU-bed while more than 16 medical services would be provided in Gujranwala Teaching Hospital. In the new hospital, multi-storied residential buildings and hostels have been constructed for doctors and staff while three buses have been specially provided for students, doctors and staff.

The chief minister also announced regularising the contract doctors. Former MNA Rana Nazir, special assistants to CM Dr Zain Bhatti, Irfan Ihassan, Asif Sadiq, ticket holder SA Hameed and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion. CM’s COMPLAINT CELL: Adviser to CM and Chairman of Chief Minister Complaints Cell Zubair Ahmad called on the chief minister and gave him a detailed briefing about the performance of CM’s Complaints Cell.

Appreciating the performance of Zubair Ahmed Khan, the chief minister said that in a very short time the complaints cell had performed well.

People's complaints are being resolved on top priority. Necessary measures are also being taken for immediate redress of public complaints. Chairman complaints Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan told the chief minister that immediate action was being taken on complaints against squatting mafia and illegal societies. The applications received in the complaint cell are also being dealt with as soon as possible. He further informed that the requests regarding public complaints were being redressed within the time limit. A comprehensive plan of action was made to address the grievances of the public.

Zubair Ahmed said that the entire system was online, therefore, the applicants were getting a lot of relief, while indiscriminate legal action was also being taken against those making baseless and false applications.

The chief minister said that it was his responsibility to take action on the complaints of the people. No negligence in public relief will be tolerated, he added. earthquake: The chief minister made PDMA, Rescue-1122 and other departments concerned relating to provision of relief activities alert after a severe earthquake in various cities of Punjab. He directed the departments concerned to remain alert round-the-clock and make all necessary arrangements owing to any untoward situation. The CM directed to maintain monitoring of the current situation 24/7 and update required information every moment.

REVIEWS LWMC AFFAIRS: The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the LWMC affairs at his office and expressed satisfaction with resolving the financial issues as LWMC handed over a cheque of Rs2.90 billion to Türkiye company Ozpak.

The CM noted that Türkiye is counted among Pakistan’s best friends and added that its investments in waste management and other sectors would be welcomed. Lahore would be made a clean and orderly city, he said and added that waste management companies were being activated for cleaning big cities. The best sanitation system will be devised for every city of Punjab, he added.

The Ozpak delegation included Nizamettin Kocamese country head of Ozpak and Afzaal Shah project director. Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Secretary Local Government Department Mubasher Hussain, CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar and Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Khan were also present.

KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY: The chief minister said that the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan passed a resolution on January 5, 1949, guaranteeing a free and fair referendum in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message issued Thursday, the CM said that the purpose of observing the day was to draw the attention of the international community to the promise of giving self-determination to oppressed Kashmiris. For the last 74 years, Kashmiris have been waiting for the fulfilment of this promise.

The United Nations must honour its commitment made 74 years ago, he asserted and added that the right to self-determination is an important component of human dignity. Deviation from the resolutions on the right to self-determination is a negation of human freedom, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations human rights treaties, he said. Regrettably, India continued to blatantly violate this inalienable human right, the CM stated and noted that it was attempting to undermine the identity of the oppressed Kashmiris by changing their demographic structure.

The CM regretted that the Hindu supremacist Modi-led Indian regime had created an atmosphere of fear and chaos in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOK) through continuous illegal and unilateral actions. The international community, the United Nations and global human rights organisations should take action against India’s actions, Pervaiz Elahi emphasised. India has made Occupied Jammu & Kashmir the largest militarised zone in the world which is a violation of all international laws. Pakistan would continue to express the sentiments of the persecuted Kashmiris according to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. India should realise that no barrier could stop the fragrance of freedom as its an inalienable right of Kashmiris. God willing, the struggle of Kashmiris will bear fruit, he concluded.