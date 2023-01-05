Quake jolts Lahore, surrounding areas

LAHORE: An earthquake jolted Lahore and surrounding cities here on Wednesday afternoon causing panic and fear among the citizens.
As per the Seismological centre, the intensity of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 4.1, its epicentre was 20 Km away from Sheikhupura and it occurred at a depth of 10 Km. The quake was felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Farooqabad, nearby cities and citizens came out of their houses and offices and started reciting the Holy Quran.
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency , Lahore, has decided to dispose of the money-laundering case against former...
Islamabad: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad bid a farewell to Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry upon the...
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University , in its press release issued on Wednesday, has clarified that the University...
Islamabad: Despite continued efforts by the government departments, the body of the leopard that died in a road...
Islamabad: As the world observed World Braille Day on Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi called for a pledge to provide...
Islamabad: Experts at a multi-stakeholder consultative workshop said that Pakistan needs to establish an effective...
Comments