Quake jolts Lahore, surrounding areas

LAHORE: An earthquake jolted Lahore and surrounding cities here on Wednesday afternoon causing panic and fear among the citizens.

As per the Seismological centre, the intensity of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 4.1, its epicentre was 20 Km away from Sheikhupura and it occurred at a depth of 10 Km. The quake was felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Farooqabad, nearby cities and citizens came out of their houses and offices and started reciting the Holy Quran.