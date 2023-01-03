Imran spreading chaos: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was spreading chaos in the country through baseless statements. Talking to a private TV, he dismissed the rumours of Pakistan’s bankruptcy and assured that the economic situation would improve in a few weeks. He urged the PTI chief to play his constitutional role by staying in assemblies and remaining part of the political process. Talking about postponement of local bodies elections in Islamabad, he said that implementing the court decision to conduct the elections within 12 to 14 hours was almost impossible.