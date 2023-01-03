Madadgar 15 arrested 514 suspects in 2022

The Security Division of the Sindh Police, which includes Madadgar-15 and Special Security Unit (SSU), has issued its annual reports, including on actions taken on public complaints.

DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Security Division, said on Monday that in 2022, the SSU along with other law enforcement agencies conducted numerous raids wherein 23 suspects were arrested, and 47 mobile phones, seven laptops, three DVRs, nine trucks laden with artificial jewellery, motorbikes and other valuables were recovered from their possession.

On a tip-off, SSU commandos conducted raid at a gambling den in Memon Goth, resulting in the arrest of 105 suspects and recovery of 22 motorcycles and other gambling items. DIG Ahmed said that in continuation of the past practice and under the umbrella of the Security and Emergency Services Division, Madadgar-15 played a significant role with other law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.

According to their annual report, in the year 2022, 1,368,626 calls were received at the Madadgar 15 call centre. Madadgar 15 acting timely and effectively on the actionable 270,618 calls arrested 514 suspects, including street criminals, dacoits, abductors and thieves. They were handed over to the police stations for further legal action. As many as 132 pistols, 140 motorcycles, 17 cars, 10 imitation pistols, 107 mobile phones, a rickshaw and other valuables were recovered from them.

Moreover, Madadgar-15 also responded to numerous emergency calls received at the call centre and helped stranded citizens, while 780,003 calls out of the total received came out to be prank, bogus and miss calls.

Madadgar-15 is an important sub-unit of the Sindh Police serving under the umbrella of the Security and Emergency Services Division and it is being revived as per modern requirements. After changes at administrative and management levels in Madadgar-15, the response time has been reduced to 7-10 minutes from 30-40 minutes in any emergency situation.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed appealed to the citizens to use the helpline number of 15 only in case of emergency so that the services of Madadgar-15 could be utilised for the protection of public life and property.

IDEAS 2022

The SSU, on behalf of the Sindh Police, participated in the 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022, held from 15th to 18th November at Karachi Expo Centre. This was the firstever participation of Sindh Police in the international exhibitory event. The SSU’s display won the ‘Best Stall Award’ in the event.

DIG Ahmed added that special contingents of the SSU participated in the 82nd Pakistan Day parade on 23rd March 2022 and the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independence Day in Islamabad.

Moreover, the SSU ensured fool-proof security arrangements during numerous cricketing events. Tours by the cricket teams of Australia and England after a decade to Pakistan were successfully completed.

Flood relief

On the directives of Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed was appointed as focal person of the Flood relief operations. A Flood Crisis Management Centre was constituted at the SSU Headquarters. The centre is functional round the clock.

The establishment of flood relief camps, distribution of ration in flood-affected areas, free grand medical camps in Dadu and Kandiaro, provision of volunteers and security to welfare organisations, distribution of breakfast at residential camps for flood victims, bringing flood victims to the stadium and the safe return of flood victims to their homes were the notables steps of the relief operation.

Moreover, under the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and then Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, a large number of SSU commandos along with motorcycle squads were deployed at various crime hotspots and vulnerable points of the city. The commandos of the SSU were deployed in all districts of Karachi to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Moreover, a special contingent of SSU commandos presented a guard of honour to the martyrs of police. DIG Maqsood Ahmed accompanied by senior officers laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ memorial and offered Fateha on 4th August, Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police.

He also visited the residences of martyred SSU commandos Farah Musarrat and Zahid Jaffery to distribute Eid gifts amongst their families.

Recruitment

A merit-based recruitment process for the posts of class-IV staff (BS-01 to BS-04) in Special Security Unit (SSU) was successfully conducted. DIG Maqsood Ahmed distributed appointment orders amongst the successful candidates.

Moreover, the recruitment process of the Karachi Range was completed at the SSU Headquarters wherein 2,400 candidates had applied for 165 posts.

Religious gatherings

A large number of SSU commandos performed security duties on the occasion of Ashura, Chehlum of Shuhada-e- Karbala, Youm-e-Ali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Eid-ul-Fitr and other religious events.

Apart from this, the latest technology of Anti-Drone Jammer was also used at the central procession of Muharram-ul-Harram in Karachi by the SSU. Moreover, IPO President Pakistan DIG Maqsood Ahmed along with IPO members attended a webinar at the SSU Conference Hall pertaining to a study on criminal psychology that aimed to provide awareness thoroughly to understand the views, thoughts, intentions, reactions and behaviour of criminals.

Following the past traditions, the SSU continued to provide modern professional training to the commandos. The commandos were trained from various professional training centres across the country. SSU commandos also acquired training at an eight-weeks Counter Terrorism Course from officials of the Special Services Group (Navy).

Twenty-one lady security guards of the Karachi Port Trust and 54 personnel of the Federal Board of Revenue, including 40 male sepoys and 14 lady sepoys, successfully completed their two-week ‘Security Awareness and Weapon Safety Training’ from the SSU. A team of professional instructors of the SSU trained the personnel.