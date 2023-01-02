Saqib Nisar says no one could dare contact him for relief

Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Saqib Nisar. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Saqib Nisar, said Sunday Imran Khan could not dare contact him to get relief for himself or for Jahangir Tareen.

In a written reply to the questions asked by Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, the former CJP said, “No one can raise a question on the integrity of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who were in the bench along with me.”

The former Chief Justice gave his reaction to the disclosures made by Aun Chaudhry, a former close aide of Imran Khan, in the Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath” on telephonic conversation with Imran on the disqualification case of Jahangir Tareen. The former CJP said, “No one, including top army officers, could dare contact me for relief.”