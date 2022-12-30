Polls only way to put country on track: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has rejected the buzz about installing a technocrat caretaker setup for a year or more to stabilise economy before holding polls as a joke and said the elections are the only way forward to put the country on track.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah, he emphasised the need for electoral reforms before the polls. He added elections without reforms will further aggravate the existing economic and political crises.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Balochistan and condemned the police crackdown on the Gwadar sit-in by the local people for realisation of their just demands. He announced that JI will observe the day of solidarity with Balochistan people on Friday (today). He said the country was paying the price of the ill-conceived policies and visionless rules of the PPP, PDM and PTI governments.