Alvi’s statement charge sheet against Imran: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Monday said the statement of President Dr Arif Alvi was a charge sheet against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan and the PTI should give explanation on the president’s statement, as Imran is accusing the former army chief of conspiracy against his government, while his president says the former army chief helped him in the Senate and general elections,” she said in a series of tweets.

Senator Sherry said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said on the floor of the assembly on the first day that Imran Khan was a ‘selected’ prime minister and now President Dr Arif Alvi had also admitted that he was the ‘selected’.

“Now the PTI is blaming the establishment on the one hand and on the other hand asking it to play a political and administrative role,” she said. Sherry said Imran was instigating the institutions to play an extra-constitutional role and bring him to power. Imran Khan has got used to doing politics on power clutches. Imran Khan and PTI should avoid making institutions part of their political narrative,” she said.