Eight dead in failed IS prison assault in Syria

QAMISHLI, Syria: Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two jihadists were killed on Monday in a failed Islamic State group assault near a prison for extremists in northern Syria, a war monitor said.

The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqa, the group´s former de facto capital in Syria, which includes a military intelligence prison housing jihadists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“The jihadists were targeting the military intelligence prison” housing hundreds of jihadists, including 200 high-level militants, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitor.

Kurdish-led authorities announced a state of emergency in Raqa and have put the city on lockdown as security forces hunt down jihadists at large.

The group said the attack came to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of jihadists living in the Kurdish-administered Al-Hol camp.

Al-Hol, home to more than 50,000 people, is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led the battle that dislodged IS group fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.