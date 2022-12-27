Benazir death anniversary today

Rawalpindi: December 27, the martyrdom day of Benazir Bhutto will be remembered as a tragic day in the country’s history. The death anniversary of Benazir Bh­utto will be observed at Liaquat Bagh today (December 27), at 0100 with great devotion and respect says a press release.

The PPP workers will fully participate and pay homage to Banazir Bhutto on the occasion. After the demise of Benazir Bhutto, no leader has come forward on national and international levels, These views were expressed by the former adviser to the prime minister Mian Khurram Rasool.

“The entire career of Benazir Bhutto is considered a great victory in the Muslim world for women and the global war against extremism,” he said. The vision of Benazir Bhutto can help in mapping the strong future of country both internally and externally, he added.