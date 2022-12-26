Robber shot dead by citizen in Jauhar, another beaten to death in Orangi

Two alleged robbers were killed and three others arrested in an injured state in various incidents of encounters with police as well as resistance by the public on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, a young man was injured and an alleged robber killed in an exchange of fire within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station.

Sharea Faisal SHO Haji Muhammad Ishaq said the injured youth was identified as Amir Naseem who narrated that he was a resident of Islamabad and worked at a private firm. He added that he had come to Karachi on Saturday to attend a marriage ceremony of his friend Ameer Hamza and was residing in the Rabia City area.

The injured man said that on Sunday morning, Hamza asked him to accompany him for breakfast outside. As they went on a motorcycle to a shop, he asked his friend to stop outside an ATM outlet situated in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 13 so that he could withdraw some money.

Naseem told the police that when he was returning to the motorcycle after having money withdrawn, three armed bandits arrived on a motorcycle and attempted to rob them at gunpoint. However, he and his friend tried to accelerate the motorcycle to run away, which prompted the robbers to open fire on them, due to which he was injured.

The injured man explained that his friend had his licensed pistol with him. After the robbers opened fire on them, he fired at the robbers due to which one of the robbers was injured and his two accomplices fled leaving behind their motorcycle.

The SHO said that both the injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the alleged robber succumbed to his injuries and Naseem survived.

The police also seized a pistol from the possession of the deceased dacoit which was sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination. The deceased man was later identified as Zubair, 30. A case was registered and investigations are under way.

In a separate incident, public killed an alleged robber and injured another within the Iqbal Market police’s remits. The incident took place on Sunday morning near the Khalil Market in Orangi Town Sector11 ½.

SHO Ameen Mughal said that two unidentified armed robbers entered the market to rob citizens, and as they were on their looting spree, one of the victims shouted for help, due to which some people gathered at the scene and managed to overpower both the suspects.

The crowd brutally thrashed the robbers with iron rods and sticks. They were severely injured when police arrived and took them into custody. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of them was pronounced dead and the other was said to be in a critical state.

The robbers were yet to be identified, police said, adding that they also seized a pistol from them.

Meanwhile, an encounter took place between police and suspected robbers in Surjani Town Sector 7A. After an exchange of fire, police claimed to have arrested two robbers in an injured state who were later identified as Kamran, alias Kami, and Ayaz.

Police seized two pistols, ammunition, two stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession. The injured men were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are under way.