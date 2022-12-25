Conference on emerging technologies held

Islamabad: The 5th Pak-Turk International Conference on ‘Emerging Technologies in the Field of Sciences and Engineering’ was organised at the University of Wah.

The Pak-Turk series of conferences are being regularly organized since 2018 and provide a platform for mutual collaboration and research to academicians, researchers, and practitioners from Pakistan and Turkiye. The focus is on advances in new technologies in Engineering, Computing, and Basic Sciences. Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Khan, Vice Chancellor of UET Taxila, was the Chief Guest of the Ceremony.

Mahmut Kiraz, Educational Attaché Turkish Embassy, Islamabad was the Guest of Honor. In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, of the University of Wah welcomed the participants and shared his views on engineering education and scientific developments. Prof. Dr. Mahmut Boyukata, Kirikkale University Turkiye; Prof. Dr. Tuncay Bayram, Karadeniz Technical University Turkiye; Prof. Dr. Necla Cakmak, Karabuk University Turkiye presented their valuable research work in physical mode. The two-day conference comprised 09 technical sessions, 06 Keynote talks by the Turkish participants, and 09 Keynote speeches by national participants. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abid, Director of CUI Wah Campus, was the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony. In total 48 research papers and 51 abstracts were presented at the conference.

Sports day held

Rawalpindi: Beaconhouse School System, Harley Street Branch held the early years and lower primary’s annual sports day. The Sesame Street Characters-themed colourful decorations enhanced the splendour of the venue, says a press release.

The activity was a mashup of academic and extracurricular pursuits. The march past presentation, a remarkable display of students’ and teachers’ cooperation, coordination and teamwork, kicked off the day.