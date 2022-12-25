‘Islamic system guarantees social, economic justice’

LAHORE : Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said the rate of moral crimes including rape, suicide, etc. in developed and welfare countries is much higher than that of developing and underdeveloped countries.

Human beings are not just the intellectual animals, but Allah Almighty gave them spiritual existence and wisdom to bestow the honor of Ashraf al-Makhluqat, he said while addressing a gathering of doctors, professors and nurses at Neuro Auditorium of General Hospital Lahore on Saturday.

He said the systematic demolition of social values in western countries directly destroyed the family institution there. He said the vanishing humanity can overcome the devastating social and economic crisis only by following the Islamic life system based on social and economic justice. He said in this era, a person gives up those things declared Halal and lawful by Allah on the advice of the doctor, but not ready to give up the heinous crimes like usury, gambling and fornication forbidden by the Creator.