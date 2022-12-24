Transgender person killed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A man opened fire at a transgender person, leaving him dead in the Ahmadpuri Gate of Bahawalpur city, police said.

The police said that a man opened indiscriminate fire at a transgender person, identified as Zohaib alias Aaiyza at a house in the Ahmadpuri gate area. Zohaib who received critical bullet wounds was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Soon after, receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene.

The heirs of the eunuch complained to the police, alleging a man recognized as Mudassar of murdering Zohaib. “Mudassar called in Zohaib to meet him in the Ahmadpuri gate area where after an exchange of harsh words, he opened indiscriminate fire at Zohaib, leaving him in critical condition,” they told the police.

According to the investigation, Mudassar and Zohaib, earlier, remained mutual friends and later, Zohaib avoided meeting Mudassar due to some differences which made Mudassar furious.