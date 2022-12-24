Reconstruction of main road in Haripur begins

HARIPUR: The first section of the reconstruction work of the 26 kilometer strip of the main road of the district kicked off and the entire Rs950 million project would be completed within six months, a PMLN leader said on Friday. Talking to reporters here, Babar Nawaz Khan, a former PMLN MNA from Haripur and chairman standing committee of National Assembly on human rights, told reporters that Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood had, on his request, approved the project of the reconstruction of 26km strip of road between Jhari Kass to Shah Maqsood interchange.

He said that the reconstruction work would raise the existing level of the road by 13 centimeters while the use of material in the project at the standard of highways would be ensured. The PMLN leader said that the project was divided into three sections that included Jhari Kass to Panian 9.5 km, second section has a length of 6.5 km from Panian to Darwesh while the third section from Darwesh to Shah Maqsood was 9.5km long.

He said that the total length was 26km but he would try to ensure the reconstruction of the whole strip of 30 km within the revenue limits of Haripur district.