Filing of tax returns: All FBR offices to remain open on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has instructed all its formation offices across the country to remain open next Saturday (December 31) and facilitate taxpayers for filing of returns and payment of due taxes in designated branches of the National Bank of Pakistan.

According to instructions issued to all offices of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Customs, all LT0s/MTO/CTOs/RTOs shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00 PM on Friday, December 30th, 2022, and till 10:00 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

As per instructions, the Chief Commissioners IR were requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for the month of December 2022. Further, Chief Commissioners IR may instruct those officers/officials involved in taxpayers’ facilitation return filing, collection and recovery of tax to observe extended working hours.