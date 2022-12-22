DSP, three constables suspended over kidnapping for ransom

A second case of short-term kidnapping and extortion has been registered against a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his police team, following which orders of their suspension have been issued.

The fresh case was registered on Wednesday at the Al-Falah police station on the complaint of a citizen named Hanif Gul. The complainant said he runs a paan cabin near Millat Morr in the Al-Falah area, from where he was kidnapped by DSP Fahim Ahmed Farooqui and his team on December 17, and was later released after receiving Rs60,000 in cash from Gul’s family.

Following the incident, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint against the DSP and his team. Talking to The News, Al-Falah SHO Badar Shakeel confirmed the registration of the case, saying that no arrest has been made yet.

On Tuesday a similar case had been registered against the DSP at the Saudabad police station. Two cases in as many days have been registered against the DSP and constables Jan Sher, Ghulam Mustafa and Amir Ali, but they are yet to be arrested.

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho also took notice of the news of the short-term kidnapping for ransom, following which he issued orders for immediately suspending the officials of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and conducting an inquiry against them.

“DSP Faheem Ahmed Farooqui, and constables Jan Sher, Ghulam Mustafa and Amir Ali of the AVLC Karachi are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending enquiry into their conduct,” reads the suspension order. “They have been shifted to the KPO, where they will ensure their daily attendance before the ADIGP Establishment. They will draw their pay and allowances as admissible under the rules.”

According to Odho, the DSP was suspended over the harassment of citizens and extortion in District Korangi and other areas. He said that three constables of the AVLC were also suspended, adding that the four men were accused of short-term kidnapping for ransom.

The police chief said the CIA DIG will conduct an inquiry and prepare a report, adding that the facts will be revealed in the course of the investigation. Last year in June a case had been registered against the DSP over the abduction of a man from a junk shop in Safoora Goth using a police mobile without a registration number plate.

According to the FIR registered at the Sachal Goth police station on the complaint of shopkeeper Muhammad Bilal, the DSP first took money from him and then called his family to ask for a ransom of Rs25,000.

The family members who had gone to pay the ransom recorded a video of the officer. Once the clip went viral, the DIG Operations ordered an investigation into the matter and also suspended the DSP, then the case was forwarded to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell.

Bilal had told the police that he was at his shop on June 23, 2021. He had cash worth Rs200,000 at the shop that was allegedly looted by the DSP and the three other policemen accompanying him.

The shopkeeper said that the DSP and the policemen accompanying him later phoned his maternal uncle and demanded that he pay another Rs25,000 as ransom.

In July 2020 an inquiry had been ordered against the DSP by the then Hyderabad AIG Ghulam Qadir Thebo over two clips circulating on social media showing him committing a theft. A three-member team comprising Sujawal SP Suhai Aziz Talpur, ASP Aneel Hyder and Inspector Siraj Lashari had conducted an earlier inquiry ordered in May 2020 by Hyderabad DIG Naeem Shaikh after an audio clip of the DSP went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups.

In the clip the DSP could be heard expressing his grievances against the then Pinyari SHO Niaz Panhwar and, to some extent, the Hyderabad SSP over the police’s failure to control the sale of the contraband Mainpuri and Gutka.

He had perhaps tried to imply that he was talking to Thebo, who had later demoted Inspector Panhwar to the rank of sub-inspector. The DSP had not been punished, but rather been transferred to the AIG’s office.