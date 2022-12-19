Sheikh Rashid rules out governor’s rule

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Sunday ruled out possibility of Governor’s rule and no-confidence motion against chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Taking to Twitter Sheikh Rashid said the nation should prepare for elections and asked the government to have mercy on the masses and should not create obstacles. The former interior minister said PTI has two-third in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sheikh Rashid said people who claimed that PTI would not dissolve assemblies have been proven wrong by Imran Khan who single handedly knocked out all politicians of the country.