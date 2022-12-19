Multan beat Bahawalpur in NPD T20 C’ship

KARACHI: Multan PD defeated the defending champions Bahawalpur by seven wickets in the National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2022, and gets the top position in the second phase of the Group.

Bhawalpur batted first and scored 110 runs. Mohammad Imran scored 20 runs and Mohammad Shahzad scored 19 runs. Zubair Saleem bowled 3 for 12 runs while Ghulam Muhammad got 3 wickets for 11 runs.

Multan PD easily achieved their target of 104 runs in 14.5 overs to win by seven wickets. Abdul Manan scored an unbeaten 36 runs off 27 balls with the help of 6 fours, while the skipper Matllob Qureshi also hit two fours in 36 runs while remaining not out.

In the second match, Karachi PD defeated Quetta by three wickets. Quetta PD scored 110 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 20 overs. Nusratullah scored 20 runs and Noorullah scored 19 runs. Mohammad Ishaq took three wickets, Javed Ahmed took and Umar Farooq took two wickets for 20 runs.