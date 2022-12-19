KMC announces restoration of sport teams

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to restore its cricket, hockey and football teams to bring out the talents of the youth employed in the corporation.

This was decided this in a meeting chaired by KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman. All the relevant departmental heads of the municipality attended the meeting. The KMC administrator said that in the past, various teams of the KMC had won major matches at the national level but these teams were not active for a long time.

The restoration of sport teams was a longstanding demand of the KMC employees, he said, adding that the KMC should promote sport activities like other government institutions.

He said that they would now form regular teams for different sports. He directed KMC Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas to immediately hold trials for the selection of players in these teams to encourage the talented youth.

He also directed that the youths who would be selected for the teams should not be more than 30 years old so that the selected players could perform for a long time. Dr Rehman said the KMC had several sports fields, including the Sports Complex on Kashmir Road, Sports Complex in Gulshan Iqbal and Sports Complex in Landhi, which would provide practice opportunities to the teams.

He said that the KMC had decided to form its football team on the day when the biggest football event (Fifa World Cup final) was happening in the world. He added that hockey was our national sport and the KMC would also form a hockey team.

Similarly, he said a cricket team of the corporation would also be formed due to the fame and popularity of cricket. Dr Rehman said the youth who would be selected for the teams would be trained by renowned cricketers, footballers and hockey players and in this regard, prominent former players from Karachi had given their consent.

After the meeting, Abbas announced the trials to form the three teams. Trials for the cricket team would be held at the TMC Cricket Ground, Federal B Area Block 13, on December 20. For selection in the football team, KMC employees may appear at the KMC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road on December 22. The hockey team trails would be held at the Islahuddin Hockey Stadium on December 24 near Landi Kotal Chowrangi, North Nazimabad. All the officers and employees of the KMC interested in the trials have been instructed to reach these places at 9am in the morning.