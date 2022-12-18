Alleged misbehaviour with MPA: Police yet to make inquiry report public

PESHAWAR: The local police are yet to make the inquiry public which was conducted after suspension of a station house officer due to protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

A source said the inquiry committee headed by SP Rural heard both the parties and watched the footage of what happened in the office of SHO and other parts of the police station. The inquiry team has submitted its report to the bosses.

Apart from ordering an inquiry, MPA Asif Khan also moved a privilege motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, accusing the SHO of Khazana Police Station of highhandedness.

A number of PTI workers led by MPA Asif Khan and Arbab Jehandad gathered outside the Khazana Police Station on Monday night.

They chanted slogans against the station house officer and his team for misbehaving with the MPA.

They demanded the high-ups to take action against the SHO and his team.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Kashif Aftab Abbasi and other officers held talks with the MPA and promised to hold an inquiry into the matter.