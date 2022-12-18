Dacoits deprive ANP activist of cash, jewellery in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Over a dozen armed dacoits deprived the local activist of the Awami National Party of cash, jewellery, weapons, mobile phone sets and documents of land in Takkar area in Takhtbhai tehsil, police said on Saturday.

Registering the first information report, the police said that over dozen masked dacoits, who were dressed in the same uniform and equipped with automatic weapons, forced their entry into the house of Nazim Hameed Khan, a local activist of ANP, and took the inmates hostage at gunpoint at night-time.

They said that the dacoits locked the members of the family in a room before collecting Rs3.5 million cash, 22 tolas jewellery, weapons, including Kalashnikovs and pistols, laptop, mobile phone sets and papers of land and fleeing

the scene.

The Takhtbhai Police Station has registered a case and started an investigation.

Soon after the incident, District Police Officer Haroon Rashid along with a heavy contingent of police visited the residence of the victim and assured him that the accused would be arrested soon.