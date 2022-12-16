Two transplant surgeons among 2,000 awarded degrees at Dow varsity’s convocation

Two leading transplant surgeons — Prof Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin and Prof Faisal Saud Dar — and over 2,000 students were awarded degrees at the 12th Annual Convocation of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on Thursday.

The convocation was attended by physicians, surgeons, medical professors and parents of students.

Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy urged the graduating students to concentrate on skills development, research and continued learning to help suffering humanity in Pakistan.

“The world is transforming. Space is no longer the mysterious inaccessible secret expanse; there are real images of Mars and can be found immediately, a probe near the sun. Medical science has discovered next generation MRNA vaccine a better treatment, gene editing is a dinner table discussion now,” he said, adding that artificial intelligence, Metaverse and block chains are now common knowledge.

Prof Quraishy encouraged the students to adhere to some important values in practical life, including respect, kindness, honesty, compassion, forgiveness, tolerance and integrity.

He said the Dow University has prepared a batch of more than 2,000 doctors, dentists and other health professionals to perform duties in the health sector. He said the DUHS was recognised among the top 600 universities around the world due to the combined effort of the faculty and international networking.

Since the inception of the DUHS, it is the first time we have conferred honorary degree on those who are eminent achievers nationally and internationally, one of them being a Dow alumnus.

It was commendable that teachers and students continued their journey of education without compromising on quality in every difficult situation, he said and urged the students that apart from being a good doctor, they also had to be a good human being.

The VC said awarding two honorary degrees and four PhD degrees was a matter of pride for the university. Prof Quraishy said the Dow University had always played a key role in the development of medical education. He said he was grateful to all the parents who reposed their faith in the varsity.

Chairperson Convocation Committee Prof Saba Sohail and Secretary Dr Zeba Haq also spoke on the occasion. Registrar Dr Ashar Afaq administered the oath of serving to humanity without any discrimination to the students. All other principals and professors, students and their families attended.

A total of 2,082 degrees were awarded at the convocation of the Dow University, in which two international transplant surgeons received honorary degrees of Doctor of Science (DSC). The ceremony was held at the Cricket Stadium, Ojha Campus.

In addition, 37 gold silver and 37 bronze medals were awarded respectively to students for securing the first second and third positions among 111 students of different fields. An informative documentary based on the services of DUHS Educational and Advanced Health Care and Welfare services or achievements was shown.

The convocation was held for the constituent college and institutions of the DUHS that includes Dow Medical College, OJHA Institute of Chest Disease, Dow Dental College, DOW International Medical College, Dow International Dental College, Dow College of Pharmacy, Dr Ishrat ul Ebad Khan Institute of Oral health Sciences, National Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology, Institute of Nursing and Midwifery, Institute of Medical Technology, Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Institute of Business & Health Management, School of Public Health, Dow Institute of Radiology, Dow college of Bio-technology and Institute of Bio-Medical Sciences.