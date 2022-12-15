Engro digitalised procurement

Islamabad: Engro Corporation has adopted the SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing suite to enhance efficiencies and transparency across all business units.

Integration Xperts partnered with Bloom IT to deliver the Engro Strategic Sourcing integration with S/4HANA, aligned with the vision of Intelligent Spend Management Networks (ISBN) to improve business efficiencies and accelerate the pace of innovation. Launched in April 2022, the project was completed in October 2022, thus, making it the quickest go-live in Pakistan with this scope

Multiple SAP solutions in over 29 business entities of Engro Corporation have now been combined into a single SAP instance called One SAP, which encompasses all tech-driven requirements of the company. “Engro Corporation has always been keen to adopt latest technologies and become more data-centric to stay on top of the game. This go-live is another step in our digital transformation journey. We are grateful to the teams of SAP Pakistan, Bloom IT, and Integration Xperts for helping execute this milestone project”, said Eram Hasan, Chief Information & Transformation Officer at Engro Corporation Limited.