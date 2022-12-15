Engro digitalised procurement

Islamabad: Engro Corporation has adopted the SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing suite to enhance efficiencies and transparency across all business units.
Integration Xperts partnered with Bloom IT to deliver the Engro Strategic Sourcing integration with S/4HANA, aligned with the vision of Intelligent Spend Management Networks (ISBN) to improve business efficiencies and accelerate the pace of innovation. Launched in April 2022, the project was completed in October 2022, thus, making it the quickest go-live in Pakistan with this scope
Multiple SAP solutions in over 29 business entities of Engro Corporation have now been combined into a single SAP instance called One SAP, which encompasses all tech-driven requirements of the company. “Engro Corporation has always been keen to adopt latest technologies and become more data-centric to stay on top of the game. This go-live is another step in our digital transformation journey. We are grateful to the teams of SAP Pakistan, Bloom IT, and Integration Xperts for helping execute this milestone project”, said Eram Hasan, Chief Information & Transformation Officer at Engro Corporation Limited.
LAHORE: Director General Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority Zainul Abedin inaugurated a newly...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Wednesday to a new all-time high in the...
Washington/New York: Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of engineering “one of the biggest financial frauds in...
LONDON: Oil prices rose more than $2 on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency both forecast a...
LONDON: The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is not expected to formally approve Sri Lanka's $2.9...
KARACHI: German ambassador Alfred Grannas on Wednesday said Pakistan could increase its exports to Germany by tapping...
Comments