Volleyball chiefs look to rope in new foreign coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) plans to hire the services of a new foreign coach in near future who will replace Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos whose contract will expire later this month.

“Yes we are looking for another foreign coach, a much better one as we have ahead some tough events in the shape of the Asian Championship and Asian Games next year,” a senior official of the PVF told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

The official said that Cristiano was a good coach but they need a much better one so that the desired results could be achieved in the next year’s events.

The Asian Championship will be held in Iran in August while the Asian Games will be hosted by China in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

Cristiano, a young coach, had been hired by the PVF early this year and he is still in Pakistan and will leave by the end of this month after the expiry of his contract.

Under his coaching Pakistan recently won the Central Asian Volleyball Championship which Pakistan hosted. Pakistan beat Iran in the final to lift the title.

The PVF official said that they have also informed the government about the federation’s decision to bring in a new coach and the state has agreed.

“We are in contact with Iran and some other nations and hopefully we will get a much better coach,” the official said.

The official said next year is very crucial, reiterating the PVF plans to hold a couple of months camp in Iran before the Asian Championship. “The camp will help us a lot to prepare the side for the Asian Championship and Asian Games,” the official said.

Meanwhile Cristiano told ‘The News’ on Tuesday he had a good time in Pakistan, adding he is really impressed by the talent the country has.

“Pakistan can go a long way in volleyball but it is a matter of time and you cannot bring any sea change overnight,” Cristiano said.

He said if a proper work is done on Pakistani lot then in the next four to five years Pakistan can leave a big impression not only at the continental level but also outside that.

“Yes potential is there but there is a need of consistent work on the available talent which I think is quite enough,” he said.

He added that in his supervision seniors adopted a proper playing system.

“Yes they have understood the system,” said Cristiano.

He said that the PVF will have to make more efforts to further grow the side.

“Pakistan has financial issues and players don’t get anything. Iran, Japan and China have money and that is why they have developed the sport,” he said.

He agreed that Pakistan direly needs professional volleyball.

“Super League is very important as it will make volleyball in Pakistan professional. With the introduction of pro league everything will be changed and mind of the players will also be changed,” he said.

The PVF is also going to start working in Sialkot on Under-16 and Under-18 teams which will feature in the next year’s respective Asian Championships.

This is the first time that Under-16 event will be held at the continental level.

The PVF has started talent hunt for constituting Under-16 side especially which will need talent from schools. On December 16 trials for it will also be held in Peshawar.

The PVF has also picked some Under-16 talent from the Inter-Board event in Bannu which will be put in the camp and after thorough screening for a week the strength will be squeezed.