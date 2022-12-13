 
Tuesday December 13, 2022
World

Indonesia summons UN official after criticism of new laws

By AFP
December 13, 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia has summoned a United Nations official after the organisation expressed concerns over threats to civil liberties posed by the newly-ratified revisions to its criminal code, its foreign ministry says.

Last week Indonesia’s parliament approved an overhaul of its criminal code, prohibiting sex outside marriage and cohabitation between unmarried couples, among other controversial revisions. Officials say it aims to uphold “Indonesian values” in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

