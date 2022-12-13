Top players enter Benazir Bhutto tennis main round

ISLAMABAD: Leading players made it to the main round of the Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed National Tennis Championships that started here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts Monday.

Senator Farhatullah Babar inaugurated the event. He was introduced to the players by Senator Taj Haider. Results: Men’s singles qualifying first round: Parbhat bt Ahmed Murad 6-0; Mustansar Ali Khan bt Danish Ramzan 6-4; Ikram Ullah Khan bt Sameer Kiyani 7-5; Asad Zaman bt faisal Khalil 6-1; Huzaifa Khan bt Adnan Rashid 6-0; Uzair Khan bt Shawaal Azeem 6-3; Abdullah Hassan bt Raza Ali 6-1; Kamran Khan bt Talha Khan 6-0; Abdul Hanan bt Izhar Iftikhar 6-4; Syed Murtaza Hussain bt Abdul Samad 6-0; Jibran ul Haq bt Major Suleman 6-2; Hasam Khan bt Jadraan 6-0; Azeem Khan bt Hmza Rehmat 6-1; Abdullah Shafqat bt Abdullah Qureshi 6-0; Daisuke bt M-Zaryab Khan 6-4; M-Salar bt Abdullah Karim 6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Baqir Ali 6-3; Nalain Abas bt Yahya Musa looni 6-4.

Second round: Ikram Ullah bt Mustansar 6-2; Usman Ijaz bt Saifullah 6-0; Asad Zaman bt M-Abu Bakar 6-1; Mohammad Huzaifa bt Aqeel Khan 6-1; Uzair bt Noor 6-3; Kamran bt Syed Abdullah 6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Hmmad 6-0; Jibranul Haq bt Murtaza 6-1; Hassam bt Azeem Khan 6-4; Daisuke bt Abdullah Shafqat 6-1; Jabir Ali bt Kashan 6-1; Salar bt Zaeem Ghafoor 6-1; Abdullah Adnan bt Haseeb 6-0; Nalain bt M-Abdullah 6-4.

Third round: Parbhat bt Ikram Ullah 6-1; Usman bt Asad 6-2; Mohammad Huzaifa bt Inam Qadir 6-0; Kamran bt Uzair 7-5; Jibran bt Abdul Hannan 7-6 (11); Daisuke bt Hasam 6-2; Jabir bt M-Salar 6-4; Abdullah Adnan bt Nalain 6-2.

Under-18 boys’ singles qualifying round: Sameer bt Yahya Musa loni 6-0; Saifullah bt Hamza 6-3; Faisal bt Uzair 6-2; Nabeel bt Arsalan 6-0.