Border shelling

The flames being ignited from across our western border will not be easy to extinguish, and what they have triggered is entirely in contravention of international law and against their own national interests. The artillery shelling in the Chaman district of Balochistan on Dec 11 that claimed seven lives was uncalled for and has dampened hopes for peace in this region after the Taliban takeover of Kabul last year. While Pakistan has – rightly – opted for a measured response, it should be taken as a warning that cross-border infiltrations and provocations must stop at once. Aggression from anywhere is a challenge to the security forces of Pakistan that are fully capable of retaliating in kind. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the firing by Afghan forces on our civilian population. The Taliban government in Kabul has to make sure that there is no repeat of such violence. In addition to the seven deaths, at least 16 others suffered injuries. The heavy gunfire and artillery shelling was indiscriminate – something combatant forces avoid in even a full-fledged war to spare civilians.

There was no provocation from the Pakistani side and this is not the first time that Afghan border forces have indulged in this kind of attack – though lately such incidents have increased. In terms of the number of deaths, the latest incident is the worst since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. It is unfortunate that, where Pakistan has opted for unqualified goodwill for the Afghan Taliban, it has mostly received blame and cross-border provocation in return. For good neighbourly relations Pakistan has been advocating the release of Afghan frozen funds. It makes little diplomatic sense then on the part of Kabul to attack an ally that can actually help. Only last week, Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul came under attack and a senior Pakistani diplomat barely missed an attempt on his life.

The time has come to put a stop to such incursions and to make Pakistan’s borders safe and secure. To do so, it is vital that Pakistan reach some kind of accord with the somewhat unsettled and maverick Taliban government in Afghanistan. The reported divides within the Afghan government make this harder. There is a need to hold direct talks with the Afghan government. It is in the mutual interest of both countries to streamline cross-border issues including trade and travel. While this region needs to enhance cooperation, there appears one impediment after another that impedes progress. The Taliban government in Afghanistan must take strict action against those responsible for such acts of violence. If there is an escalation of the situation, it may result in even more misery for the people of Afghanistan as they depend greatly on Pakistan for education and health purposes. The Afghan Taliban must realize the gravity of the situation and must not allow anyone from the Afghan side to cut fences on or near the border as reportedly has been happening. The Friendship Gate at the Chaman Border must remain open and no attempt to bypass this gate should be tolerated. The Afghan Taliban had promised in the past that there would be no attacks on Pakistan from Afghan territory. Islamabad must ensure there is compliance with this demand.