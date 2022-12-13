‘Pak-China cultural corridor needed to boost ties’

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has proposed setting up a Pakistan-China cultural exchange programme in both the countries to pave the way for a cultural corridor that could help strengthen trade and cultural ties of both the countries, a statement said on Monday.

The proposal was floated by the PCJCCI president Moazzam Ghurki addressing a think tank session held at PCJCCI secretariat. The interactions between the Pakistani and Chinese media should be encouraged along with joint ventures in creative arts like cinema, theatre and music, led by inter-governmental collaborations, Ghurki stated.

The creation of Pak-China cultural corridor was a pre-requisite for sustainable success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and One-Belt One-Road (OBOR) project, he said, adding that the collaboration on cultural aspects would not only strengthen the friendly relationship of the two countries and would also strengthen the economic relations on long-term basis.

He promised to advocate the idea of a cultural corridor under a systematic culture exchange programme. Ghurki urged both the governments to consider establishing specialised Pak-China cultural forums in major cities of the two countries.

PCJCCI senior vice president Fang Yulong said cultural exchange between Pakistan and China would enhance mutual understanding between people and add fresh insight to broaden the horizons of people. “Our vision is to endorse culture exchange and harmony initiatives as an active player in the success of OBOR plan and more specifically CPEC.”

Hamza Khalid, vice president of PCJCCI, informed that currently 18,000 Pakistanis were studying in various disciplines at Chinese universities and the students form an important bridge between the people of both the countries.

“The cultures are diversified, and civilizations are different. But they are by nature; not for conflicts, nor are they confrontational.”