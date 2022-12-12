Re-scrutiny increases VC candidates for Liaquat, Larkana medical varsities from 13 to 29

The issue of interviews for the posts of vice chancellors (VC) of the Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro and Larkana Medical University has been complicated as after the inclusion of new candidates, the number of the candidates has increased from 13 to 29.

Earlier, the interviews were postponed due to non-inclusion of the names of some candidates. The interviews, which were to be held on Friday, December 9, will now be held on Wednesday, December 14 and Friday, December 16. The 13 candidates who were declared qualified as a result of the first scrutiny are Dr Ali Akbar Bhand, Dr Bika Ram, Dr Ikramuddin Ajan, Dr Khalid Talpur, Dr Aziz Ajan, Dr Mehrun Nasa, Dr Soghra , Dr Zulfiqar Soomro, Dr Akbar Syal, Dr Saifullah Jamro, Dr Safdar Ali Sheikh, Dr Iqbal Afridi, Dr Qurban Ali Raho and Moeen Ansari. However, as a result of re-scrutiny, the number of candidates has increased to 29, in which the names of Prof Hakim Ali Abaro, Prof Nusrat Shah and Prof Agha Taj were included.

A candidate sent this scribe an interview letter of another candidate circulating on social media who did not have enough experience as a professor. The former candidate said that an attempt had been made to make the latter candidate eligible by including the experience of grade 17 in the advertisement.

It is said that Hakeem Ali Abaro was made the acting VC of the Larkana University Medical in spite of being fourth in seniority and its basis was the grade 17 experience in the health department which was challenged in the court that removed Abaro from the post. Now there is no acting VC for three months.

Prof Nusrat Shah is the pro-vice chancellor of the Dow Medical University, whereas a retired professor cannot be a pro vice chancellor under any circumstances, the notification of her appointment is also strange, as the period is not mentioned.

Earlier, 11 pro vice chancellors were dismissed on the basis that they were retired but this time her RMO experience has also been included in the medical ward. Similarly, Professor Agha Taj became a professor just six days before his retirement. Interestingly, among the members of the search committee who scrutinised the documents of the candidates for the VC posts, not a single member has a PhD.