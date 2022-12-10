SAPMs given ministers of state status

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday gave status of ministers of state to the special assistants to PM (SAPMS).

The SAPMs who are given status of ministers of state are PMLN’s Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehr Irshad Ahmed Khan, PPP’s Raza Rabbani Khar, Mahish Kumar, Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Salim Haider.

PM also gave status of ministers of state to Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Sardar Shah Jehan, Muhammad Ali Shah and Malik Nauman Leghari. Cabinet Division has also issued notification in this regard.