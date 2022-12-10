How progress happens

Social reforms have always played a key role in improving people’s lives. This role often goes underappreciated as people tend to focus more on material progress. Without meaningful social reforms we would probably not have many of the luxuries we enjoy today. For instance, it was two women who came up with the vaccine against whooping cough. Without the social reforms that made it easier for women to work in academia and medicine, we might still be living with this terrible disease. Hence, we can see how social reforms pave the way for technological progress.

This should show us the importance of questioning the status quo and thinking of ways to improve it. Without engaging in this intellectual exercise, Pakistan will find itself forever dependent on others for the latest in science and technology.

Shahi Baloch

Turbat