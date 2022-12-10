SHC seeks comments on cases of ‘identical nature’ against Azam Swati

The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the advocate general and others on a petition seeking details of pending cases and inquires against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azam Swati in Sindh.
Petitioner Usman Ali Swatii submitted that his father Senator Azam Swati had been booked by the police in numerous false cases at different police stations of Karachi. He submitted that the police had registered the cases of identical nature, which could not be permitted under the law.
The petitioner’s counsel said Azam Swati had been arrested and shifted to Quetta in identical nature of cases, which had been registered at different police stations of the country, including five in Karachi and one in District Qambar. He requested the court to direct the police and the Sindh government to provide detail of the cases against Azam Swati and restrain the police from registering new cases till the disposal of the petitions. A division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, issued notices to the advocate general, the prosecutor general and others and called their comments on December 22.
