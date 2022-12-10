E-beam plant inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) chairman Dr. Ali Raza Anwar on Friday inaugurated Punjab’s first electron beam (E-beam) plant in Lahore, saying the plant would help in enhancing exports and also assist in generating foreign exchange.

The plant was inaugurated at Pakistan Radiation Services (PARAS), which was installed by M/s Al-Technique Corporation of Pakistan, a subsidiary of PAEC.

Managing director of AL-Technique Corp. of Pakistan (ATCOP) briefed about the benefits of newly installed 10 MeV, 20 kW E-Beam plant. “The E-Beam plant will not only cater for industry involved in health care products manufacturing but also fulfill the requirements of exporters involved in the business of food items to countries like Australia, America, New Zealand, and other European countries.” He added that the plant would not only help in enhancing exports but also assist in generating precious foreign exchange that is direly needed for strengthening of country's economy. According to details, the plant uses state of the art technology and first of its kind in the province of Punjab. PARAS, first gamma irradiation plant in the country was established in 1987. Later another one was added in 2008. PARAS pioneers in providing sterilisation services to the health care sector of the country.