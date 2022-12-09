IHC issues pre-admission notices in Imran’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: While summoning a reply within two weeks, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued pre-admission notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Federation in the disqualification case of Imran Khan.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued pre-admission notice on the plea of common citizen Muhammad Sajid.

The IHC had reserved verdict on Imran’s disqualification while admitting plea on concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White in his nomination papers.

The court summoned arguments on the maintainability of petition from all three parties, Imran Khan, ECP and Federation in this regard.

It was stated in the plea that Imran Khan had taken necessary steps for guardianship of Tyrian Jade White in the UK and he did not remain Sadiq and Amin. Therefore, he should be disqualified as member assembly.