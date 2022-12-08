Ex-Balochistan CM Aslam Raisani joins JUI-F

QUETTA: Former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani formally joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (F) on Wednesday.

The decision was formally announced at a JUI-F workers convention at Ayyub Stadium. He was warmly welcomed by the JUI-F leadership with Maulana Ghafoor Haideri personally welcoming Raisani.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said their main objective now was to establish government in Balochistan in the upcoming elections. To realize this dream, he said that the JUI-F will struggle hard. The party once in the government would take independent decisions about Reko Diq mine and several other developing projects.

He said “the JUI-F is a strong advocate of provincial autonomy,” he said, adding that “We will continue our struggle through democratic means.” He further said that Nawab Raisani is a well-known political figure of Balochistan.