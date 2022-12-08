Abducted person recovered

Islamabad: Capital police Koral police station has recovered an abducted man and arrested the kidnapper, a police spokesman said.

A citizen submitted an application with the Koral police station and stated that his cousin namely Muhammad Javed was kidnapped on a gunpoint by unknown person. Upon receiving the application the police team started investigation and used technical and human resources and succeeded in recovering the abducted person and arrested the kidnapper. Police team also recovered weapon with ammunition from his possession. Further investigation is underway.