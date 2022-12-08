Abducted person recovered

Islamabad: Capital police Koral police station has recovered an abducted man and arrested the kidnapper, a police spokesman said.
A citizen submitted an application with the Koral police station and stated that his cousin namely Muhammad Javed was kidnapped on a gunpoint by unknown person. Upon receiving the application the police team started investigation and used technical and human resources and succeeded in recovering the abducted person and arrested the kidnapper. Police team also recovered weapon with ammunition from his possession. Further investigation is underway.
Rawalpindi : As many as 57 paintings in oil on canvas by the students of twin cities were put on display at Rawalpindi...
Islamabad : An art exhibition highlighting the role of female leaders and role models was organised to raise awareness...
Islamabad : Quality of education solely depends on well-trained teachers, said Minister of Federal Education and...
Islamabad : The National Centre for Cyber Security at Air University in order to provide a platform for researchers...
Islamabad : Women participation in workforce is rising with diverse employment opportunities, but there still remains...
Islamabad : The US government, through the US Agency for International Development , donated $7.5 million worth of...
Comments