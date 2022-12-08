Child abduction found to be hoax as infant found to be in custody of ‘real mother’

A woman, who was mentally disturbed after her husband had wed another woman, tried to get her husband’s attention by staging the drama of snatching of a newborn baby girl within Madina Colony police’s limits.

Police officials said the woman, Ainee Begum, misled the police by making a baseless claim that the baby girl was taken away from her by muggers. Police added that the infant claimed to have been snatched was not Ainee’s daughter and she was with her real mother.

Police said the woman and her family would be prosecuted for making a false kidnapping claim. On Tuesday, Ainee, a resident of Musharraf Colony, claimed that her 11-day-old baby girl was allegedly kidnapped near Ruby Morr in Baldia Town. After the incident, the family of the abducted girl and police searched for her, but no whereabouts of the girl were found, after which a case of abduction was registered.

Ainee, who claimed to be the mother of the abducted girl, told police that she had taken her newborn daughter to her family doctor, and on her way back, she boarded a bus and got off it near Ruby Morr.

She claimed that she was also having a bag with her and soon after she had left the bus, two muggers came on a motorcycle and snatched her bag and the newborn girl. The woman claimed that immediately after the incident, she informed her husband, Shahid, and the couple began searching for their daughter but did not find any clue.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case said that when the police started investigating the incident, they found no evidence of any child kidnapping and became suspicious of the woman’s claims.

During the investigation, the woman claimed that she had begot the baby girl at the house of a midwife, but when the police reached the midwife's house, she denied that the woman had given birth to a daughter at her house.

The IO explained that when police went to the Ainee’s house, her mother told them the truth. She said the girl said to be kidnapped was begot by another woman, Umbreen, and Ainee had took the custody of the infant from her real brother for a few days and then returned her to her real mother on Tuesday.

Police then found that Ainee’s husband had married another woman and was living with her. According to police, it seemed that Ainee made a false claim to get her husband's attention.

Later, the police detained Ainee, Umbreen, Shahid and Ainee’s mother. At the police station, Umbreen said she was a former tenant of Ainee and had stayed at her house on rent for four months.

She said she had given her infant daughter to Ainee herself, but on Tuesday, she took the baby girl back from her. Umbreen said she did not know what Ainee had told her husband about the girl. She added that due to a domestic problem, she and her husband had handed over her newborn girl to Ainee, but now they had taken the girl back.

Shahid said that 11 days ago, Ainee called him on phone and asked him to arrange money for her as she was pregnant. Later, she told her husband about the birth of a girl. He added that he was happy after he came to know about the birth of his daughter, and he went to Ainee’s home to see her. The next day, he went to the market and bought clothes and other items for the girl.

On Tuesday, the child was present at home and after seeing the child, he left the house for work, but at around noon, Ainee called him to inform that two men had snatched the girl from her and escaped.

On Wednesday morning, the Madina Colony SHO asked Shahid where the girl was born, to which Shahid replied that she was born at the house of Ainee’s parents. When police went to see Ainee’s parents, they told them the truth that the infant was not Ainee’s daughter.

Shahid said that the whole incident was in the knowledge of Ainee and her mother, while her father was not aware of the matter. The IO of the case said the police would record the statement of Ainee and cancel the FIR of abduction, after which they would submit a report to the court of law.