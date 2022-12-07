‘Wanted terrorist’ killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A proclaimed offender was killed and a SHO was injured during an encounter in Adezai area in provincial capital on Tuesday.
Police officials said the cops were trying to arrest a wanted criminal and terrorist Yasin and his accomplices in Adezai when he opened fire on the police. "The SHO Matani Imranuddin was injured when hit by a bullet in his leg. Police retaliated and shot dead the Yasin," SP Saddar told reporters.
Rawalpindi: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Managing Director Ali Javed Hamdani and Senior General Manager...
Islamabad: The regulator has transferred teachers of several government colleges in Islamabad in the middle of the...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a notification from the Punjab government today for the closure of...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three alleged terrorists were killed during an operation carried out in the Gerah Mashtan area in...
ISLAMABAD: The National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, has confirmed the detection...
SWABI: The district police officer-led police team reviewed the security arrangements of the Chinese camp on Tuesday...
Comments