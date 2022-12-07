‘Wanted terrorist’ killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A proclaimed offender was killed and a SHO was injured during an encounter in Adezai area in provincial capital on Tuesday.

Police officials said the cops were trying to arrest a wanted criminal and terrorist Yasin and his accomplices in Adezai when he opened fire on the police. "The SHO Matani Imranuddin was injured when hit by a bullet in his leg. Police retaliated and shot dead the Yasin," SP Saddar told reporters.