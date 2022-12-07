 
December 07, 2022
World

Poland gets first shipment of S Korean weapons

By AFP
December 07, 2022

GDYINA, Poland: Poland on Tuesday received the first shipment of tanks and howitzers that it bought from South Korea as part of a drive to boost its defences following Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

An EU and Nato member, Poland borders both Russia and Ukraine and has increased its purchase of weaponry after Kremlin began its war. In July, it signed contracts to buy South Korean weapons including tanks, artillery and fighter jets.

