Wednesday December 07, 2022
World

Iran sentences five to hang over protest-linked killing

By AFP
December 07, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran has sentenced to death five people over the killing of a Basij paramilitary force member during nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death, the judiciary said on Tuesday. Another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms over the murder, judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told a news conference, adding the sentences could be appealed.

