ACE holds open court

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) DG has said cases against Rana Sanaullah and former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad have had been initiated on merit. Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar has said a systematic campaign has been launched to eradicate corruption from government institutions. He said this during an open court at ACE head office at Farid Court House.

Adviser to CM Mussadaq Abbasi was also present. DG Nadeem Sarwar said the third open court was held in three months in which more than 30 complaints were received relating to government institutions. Orders were issued on the spot to address these complaints, he added.

Taking an immediate action on the complaints about the excise department, he arrested a constable for accepting Rs15,000 for registering a vehicle. Action under 182 of CrPC has been initiated against those who filed false complaints.