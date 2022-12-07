SBCC chief seeks meeting to decide matric, Inter exam patterns

Chairman Sindh Boards Committee of Chairmen (SBCC) and Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Dr Saeed Uddin has written a second letter to Minister for Education Sardar Ali Shah to convene a meeting of the steering committee early in order to decide the pattern of question papers in the matriculation and intermediate annual examinations to be held next year 2023.

The letter said that a letter was also written on this topic on September 12, 2022, so “once again I would like to request you to hold a meeting of the steering committee of the education department to discuss the schedule of matriculation and inter annual examinations 2023 so that the schedule of Matriculation and Inter Annual Examinations-2023 as well as the pattern of papers can be finalised as soon as possible and published for the convenience of students and teachers so that students can take the exams as per the schedule and pattern of papers.”

Talking to The News, Dr Saeeduddin said the exam pattern for matric and inter annual exams 2023 is yet to be decided. Last year, the exam pattern was 40 percent MCQs, 40 percent short answers and 20 percent long answers. Next year we want to take this exam pattern to 20 percent MCQs, 40 percent short answers and 40 percent long answers, but it needs to be approved by the steering committee, he added.