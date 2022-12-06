England team’s tour historic: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the England team’s tour to Pakistan a historic occasion, saying cricket was one of the binding forces between the two countries.

The prime minister hosted a reception in honour of the Pakistan and England teams at the PM House Monday evening. “It’s a historic occasion to have the England team back in Pakistan for a Test series after 17 years. Pakistan has defeated terrorism to make this possible,” the PM said. “Indeed we enjoy very close relations with the British people with cricket being one of the strong factors.”

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated England on winning the Rawalpindi Test with an exceptional display of attacking cricket. “But don’t worry, Pakistan will fight back in the second Test in Multan. There’s a lot to play for in the series,” the prime minister said.

The PM appreciated England captain Ben Stokes’ noble gesture of donating 45,000 pounds to the flood victims in Pakistan. “This is in perfect line with the English traditions. The England captain has left a wonderful example of generosity,” he said. Shehbaz Sharif wished the Pakistan team the best of luck and hoped that they will come back strongly in the next Test.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the English team on playing out-of-the-box cricket. “We haven’t seen any team playing such fearless cricket in Pakistan previously. England definitely has set a new standard. But don’t worry our boys are ready to give the visiting team a befitting response in Multan,” he said.

Robert Key, the managing director of the English team, expressed his delight at the outcome of the Rawalpindi Test, saying he had hardly seen such entertaining Test cricket in the recent past. “It was Test cricket at its best,” he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also wished the best of luck on his future assignment to outgoing British High Commissioner Christian Turner. The prime minister also presented souvenirs to Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Robert Key (in absence of Ben Stokes).