Spike in violence Security beefed up in Lakki Marwat, Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: In the wake of recent terror attacks, security was beefed up as fresh guidelines were issued to cops in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts to remain alert while performing duty, said officials on Monday.

The officials said that the police officials discussed security matters at a meeting to ensure the safety of cops during duty and the provision of protection to citizens in Lakki Marwat. District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin chaired the meeting.

Superintendent of Police Investigation Murad Khan and others attended it. An official told the meeting that the security of police stations, police posts and other installations in the district had been enhanced.

Under the fresh security guideline, the cops had been directed to avoid using mobile phones during duty hours, the official added. He said the use of phones by cops caused a lack of alertness on their part. The official said the policemen had been directed to wear bullet-proof jackets and helmets while on duty and asked them to follow the fresh guidelines.

In Bannu, District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal visited checkposts and temporary checking points to check the security arrangements. He met the Ababeel Squad personnel and asked them to carry out patrolling to control street crimes in the district.

The official said that the provision of protection to people was the prime responsibility of the police, directing the cops to keep an eye on the movement of suspects and focus on improving the law and order.