Imran's morale high: Dr Rana

LAHORE: Dr Fauzia Rana, a member of the pioneer team of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, on Monday met PTI Chairman Imran Khan here to inquire after his health. After the meeting held at Zaman Park, she said Imran Khan was better than before and his injuries were healing. Imran asked her to work with the SKMCH again. She said Imran Khan's morale was high and he was hopeful that he would recover completely soon.