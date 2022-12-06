Swift completion of uplift projects directed

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete construction work on ongoing development projects of Rawalpindi division.

Chairing a meeting held here, he reviewed the progress on the development schemes of the division. He directed that the deputy commissioners concerned to monitor progress of different development schemes and ensure quality construction work in their respective districts.

He further said that out of total 558 development schemes across the division, 403 projects were ongoing while 155 new projects were also launched for which funds amounting to Rs24,156 million had been released.

The commissioner said welfare of the people was first priority of the incumbent government and directed the authorities that no compromise should be made in quality of construction work and regular monitoring should be ensured.

The officers concerned were directed to visit project sites on regular basis and update the Commissioner Office about the progress of the schemes. The officers should also monitoring the construction work through Smart Monitoring of Development Projects App and ensure that data of their relevant schemes were updated regularly.

All-out effort should be made to complete development projects within stipulated time frame and once completed these projects would bring relief to general public. DC Rawalpindi Shoaib Ali, Additional Commissioner revenue Kanza Khan, DC Attock Hasan Cheema, Director Development, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Abdullah Mahmood, ADC Murree Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, DCs of Chakwal and Talagang and Heads of other departments concerned attended the meeting.

The director development informed the meeting that under the annual development program (ADP) 2022-23, District Rawalpindi had 217 schemes, District Attock 47 schemes, District Chakwal 49 schemes, District Jhelum 57 schemes and 33 schemes of District Talagang.

Most of these schemes are related to schools, health department, WASA, public health, highways and local government. He informed that all the officers concerned were updating the progress of all the schemes using smart monitoring of development project App which had strengthened the monitoring system and the record could be checked anytime and anywhere.