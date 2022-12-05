Bahawalpur crush Sargodha

KARACHI: The defending champions Bahawalpur defeated Sargodha by 10 wickets in the National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2022.

tch, at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, Sargodha scored 119 runs for 8 wickets while playing first. Zafar Hussain scored 27 runs and Waqar Amir scored 25 runs. Kashif Abbas and Muhammad Asif took two wickets each.

In reply, Bahawalpur reached 120 for no loss in 8.4 overs. Captain Muhammad Nauman scored 59 runs and Muhammad Shahzad scored 49 runs.