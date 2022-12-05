Pakistan beat Canada 5-4 in Nations Cup

KARACHI: Two late goals helped Pakistan beat Canada by 5-4 in the thrilling 7th-place encounter – their first win in FIH Men’s Nations Hockey Cup 2022 in South Africa.

The win against Canada also wasn’t a walk in the park for Greenshirts as their defence was severely exposed in a goal-fest.

Ahmed struck in the 3rd minute to put Pakistan in front and Murtaza doubled the lead four minutes later.

Canada crawled back after Davis’ strike in the 10th minute. They equalised a minute before the half-time hooter.

In the 46th minute, Shahid put Pakistan in front but Canada equalised two minutes later.

Christopher Tardiff brought Canada in front in the 53rd minute but Pakistan levelled in the next minute. In the 58th minute, Bashir sealed the deal for the Green-shirts with a good strike under pressure.